Father, son of victims killed in Coweta County gun store speaks on tragedy

Richard Hawk, who discovered the bodies of his teenaged son and his parents Friday, talks to 11Alive.

Example video title will go here for this video

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — There is now a $25,000 reward for help cracking the triple homicide in Coweta County that has shattered a family there.

Three people in the same family were shot to death Friday in their Grantville gun shop — Tommy and Evelyn Hawk, both 75, and their 18 year old grandson, Luke Hawk.

The son and father of the victims, Richard Hawk, told 11Alive Monday that the family’s Christian faith and a community of fellow church members and friends are giving the family strength.

“They’re behind me, they’re behind us,” Hawk said. “And they’ve given me such an outpouring of love, it’s been great. And I can feel their support and I thank them for that. But God’s in control of the situation and He will get the glory out of it.”

Hawk discovered the bodies of his parents and son inside his parents’ business, Lock Stock and Barrel gun shop and shooting range.

They didn’t come home for supper Friday evening after work and Hawk, who is the Coweta County coroner, drove to the business to check on them.

Investigators soon confirmed that the person or persons who killed Tommy, Evelyn and Luke also stole some 40 guns from the shop, and then removed the security camera recorders.

The search for clues and evidence continued at the business non-stop into Monday night.

Friends, fellow church members, and others who are hearing about the family’s loss are contributing thousands of dollars to the family in an online fundraiser.

The family’s pastor, Ben Sprenger of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Newnan, said Monday that Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk lived their deep Christian faith.

“Their life revolved around Jesus Christ,” Pastor Sprenger said. “That impacted the way they treated people, they loved people deeply.”

As he paused and fought back tears, Sprenger added “their grandson was like a little brother, and they were phenomenal people that were rally passionate about just giving life their best. Even in the midst of the aching and the despair, we have a real hope, we really believe we’ll see them again.”

“We’re not guaranteed tomorrow,” Hawk said. “They’re all three in heaven, and that’s what’s helping me though this—God’s promises.”

Sprenger said Hawk told him that he is praying for the person or persons who killed his son and parents, and hopes and expects law enforcement will bring them to justice.

The Hawks’ funeral will take place Thursday at 2:00 p.m. The funeral was moved to another church in Newnan to accommodate as many people as possible who are expected to attend.