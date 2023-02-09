'I don't know if we're going to get justice' | Family of siblings killed in Gwinnett County devastated

The family wants their remains brought back to Mexico.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of the two siblings found dead in Gwinnett County is trying to understand why this tragedy happened.

Juan Angel Montes, 16, and Maria Rosario Montes Dorantes, 23, were found dead in the grass on the shoulder of where I-85 and I-985 split Thursday. The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner cites gunshot wounds as the cause of death, according to Gwinnett County Police.

No vehicles were nearby. They were found by a passerby who called 911.

Police are on the hunt for suspects Manuel Sanchez and Ricardo Montes.

Their mother is still in Mexico, helpless and heartbroken. Lisbet Gonzalez is married to their cousin. She said she had been speaking to her from Texas.

"These were her last two kids alive," Gonzalez said, "So, the mom really taking it hard. Every time we call her, she's just crying. She can't accept that they're gone. We can't either."

Their cousin, who has asked for his identity to be hidden, has traveled from Texas to help the family with their affairs. He spoke to 11Alive's Tresia Bowles through a translator.

"It was hard for me," the cousin said, "It was hard for me to believe. My heart is sad."

The family can't understand how the suspects could do such a thing. They describe Maria and Manuel as having been in a relationship previously and believe this could be a case of domestic violence. Gonzalez said she'd never met Sanchez, but said he helped them get to America.

"It was a really toxic relationship. So, I guess she decided to move on," Gonzalez continued, "But I guess he wasn't accepting it."

The family has more questions than answers, at this point.

"How was he able to convince both of them to come with him? The sad part is, how did he have the courage to kill a 16-year-old boy?" Juan and Maria's cousin said.

The biggest question is why.

"Nobody has the right to take anybody's life, especially at such a young age," said the cousin.

Gonzalez said Juan Angel wasn't in school. He was working to support his family. Maria is a mother of two. Her youngest child was two years old.

All the family can do is speculate, but they're not confident that even the police can fill in the blanks.

"I don't know if we're going to get justice, because they gave him time to leave," Gonzalez said.