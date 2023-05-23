Man shot in head during Rockdale County home invasion dies, deputies say

Deputies are searching for 28-year-old Mikle Talyzin.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities announced Tuesday a man who had been shot in the head three times in Rockdale County earlier this month in a home invasion has died. One suspect has been arrested but deputies say one is still at large.

With help from the New York Police Department, deputies announced that Ryan Mulqueen was arrested in connection with the shooting on May 13. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said the 19-year-old did not act alone in Conyers. Deputies are searching for 28-year-old Mikle Talyzin.

The sheriff's office said both men are involved in the death of 45-year-old Francoise Adam. He was shot at a home along Fountain Crest Drive. Deputies said he passed away last weekend.