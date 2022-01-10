Dispute turns into deadly shooting off Cleveland Avenue, police say

Police are looking for a suspect in a white Volkswagen.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting on Saturday morning in the southwest part of the city.

According to police, the suspect left the scene of the shooting and is driving a white Volkswagen. There's no other information about the suspect.

It happened around 5 a.m., near Beeler Drive off Cleveland Avenue. APD said they found a 39-year-old man dead with 'multiple gunshot wounds.' According to police, an argument between the two men led to the shooting.

The police said they are working with multiple witnesses at the location to find out who the suspect is.

This is a developing story.