1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting in Decatur neighborhood, police say

Here is what we know.

DECATUR, Ga. — A double shooting in a Decatur neighborhood left one man dead and another in critical condition Sunday afternoon, DeKalb County Police said.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 2200 block of Pinewood Drive. When they showed up, the saw two men lying in the street -- one pronounced dead on scene and the other rushed to a nearby hospital.

The second man is listed as critical, according to police. Both said both men appear to be in their 40s.

It is not yet known what sparked the gunfire or if there is a suspect in custody.

Homicide detectives are on scene and are working to find out more details behind the deadly shooting.