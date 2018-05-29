COLBERT, Ga. -- State investigators have discovered the cause of a fire that left a woman dead and destroyed a home in northeast Georgia.

The investigation of the fire, which happened around 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Jack Sharp Road in Colbert, Georgia, was originally handled by the Madison County Sheriff's Office but was turned over to the Georgia Fire Marshal's Office.

"My investigator has determined that the cause of the fire was the result of unattended cooking on a stove," Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said.

The victim has also been identified as 61-year-old Patricia Hudson who was in the mobile home alone at the time. Hudson is the forty-sixth Georgian to die in a fire for the year, officials said.

Georgia Fire Marshal's Office

