Witnesses tell police driver hit man, saw victim, and then drove off

The victim is unidentified at this time, police said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Witnesses told DeKalb County Police a driver hit a man early Wednesday morning and took off. Now officers are looking for the person who was behind the wheel of that car and possibly a second vehicle involved in the deadly accident.

They are asking for the public's help in the case in identifying two vehicles and possibly the victim.

Around 6:30 a.m., they were called to the scene near Mountain Industrial Blvd. at Highway 78 after the pedestrian was hit. The man, who police said is unidentified at this time, might between 35 and 40 years of age.

Investigators believe the main vehicle may be a silver or gray Honda Accord with front-end damage to the left side, specifically the outboard mirror and headlight.

Police said the second vehicle might have been a Nissan Rogue. The color is unknown and the car may have undercarriage damage. They said this driver may not know they struck a person, police said.

"According to witnesses, after the accident, the driver of the main vehicle (Honda Accord) exited the car, observed the victim, then drove off heading westbound on Highway 78," DeKalb Police said.

Investigators used car parts found on the scene to identify the makes and models of the vehicles involved.