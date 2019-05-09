ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need help solving a homicide.

Officers said Dorian Whittington killed on Aug. 30. Police said they arrived to the scene on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW and found him lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds.

Before the shooting occurred, witnesses said they saw three men surrounding Whittington.

According to the police report, one of the men had a gun. After the shots were fired, the men began stomping Whittington while he was on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died. On Wednesday, APD released a photo of the victim.

Dorian Whittington

Photo released by APD

Officers need help finding the suspects in this case.

APD is asking anyone with information about the homicide to call Crime Stoppers.

Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. You do not have to give you name o be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

