ATLANTA — One man was killed Tuesday morning after being shot in the head at an apartment building in the Fort McPherson area.

The incident happened at a building on Stanton Road, not far from Campbellton Road.

Police said they were called around 4:30 a.m., and arrived to find the building with "damage from several rounds of gunfire."

"Witnesses stated a vehicle entered the location and discharged several rounds," Atlanta Police Public Affairs Officer Anthony Grant said in an email.

Officers, searching the area for suspects, "were flagged down by a bystander who advised there was an injured male lying on the ground towards the back of the apartment building."

That man was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head.

"Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," Grant said.

