1 dead following Clayton County shooting, police say

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are investigating after a person was shot dead in Riverdale.
It happened on the 7900 block of Kendrick Road, Clayton County Police said.
There's not much information about what led up to the shooting, and officers have not released anything about the victim or suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.