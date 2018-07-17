DeKALB County, Ga. -- A 25-year-old woman is dead after she was shot in Gwinnett County and was taken to a DeKalb County gas station early Tuesday morning.

There were an additional two people inside the car with the woman who was shot and police are interviewing them at this time.

@GwinnettPd & @DeKalbCountyPD are on the scene of a shooting that began in Gwinnett & has been discovered on Hugh Howell Rd. PIO is on the way to gather information pic.twitter.com/pxjaiEOTBg — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 17, 2018

Police say some sort of argument started that led to several shots being fired at the car from the outside. It was also mentioned that the area of the shooting and the gas station where the woman and the two other occupants of the car ended up are not far from one another.

The gunman is still on the run.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact Gwinnett Police or DeKalb Police.

PHOTOS | Shooting starts in Gwinnett, ends at DeKalb gas station

