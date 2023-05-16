Bobby Garcia's daughter said he was driving home after helping a friend when he was hit and killed on Mother's Day morning.

DENVER — A family in Denver is grieving after a father of seven was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

"The only thing I can hope and pray is my dad didn't suffer," said one of Bobby Garcia's daughters, Krystallyn.

About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Bobby Garcia was turning off Interstate 70 onto Chambers Road when a Ford crashed into his Infinity sedan, according to Krystallyn Garcia and Aurora Police. The crash happened on Mother's Day, just five minutes away from home, Garcia said.

The car that crashed into the side of Bobby Garcia's vehicle went off the roadway and down an embankment. The driver and passenger of the Ford were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and intoxication could have been a factor, according to Aurora Police. As of Monday afternoon, there are no arrests in the crash, police said.

Bobby Garcia's family has started a fundraising page to help with funeral expenses.

"I am hoping my dad is just going to walk through the door and he's not," Krystallyn Garcia said. "He could be dirt poor, but he made sure everybody else was taken care of. Regardless and that's what he was doing."

She said Bobby was on his way home after home after helping a friend.

"You could call my dad at 1, 2, 3 o'clock in the morning for a ride for something to eat and he was going to get out of bed," Garcia said.

He always thought of others and loved his grandkids, she said. Telling the little ones why he isn't coming home was the toughest part.

"My daughter keeps asking where her papa is," Garcia said.

In a moment, a family lost a grandfather, a dad of seven kids, and a brother.

"There's a lot of anger, somebody took my brother's life, and I want you to know I am mad at you," said Lisa Meehan, Bobby's sister. "I hope they understand they took somebody very important away from our family."

One person's decision changed a family's future. They hope their grief can stop someone else from making a similar choice.