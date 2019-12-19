CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Months after a 1-year-old girl was found dead, her father is being charged in connection with her death.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said John C. Sumner is facing a murder charge.

Deputies said on June 16, Clayton County Police were called to a Jonesboro residence for a 1-year-old girl who was unresponsive. EMS came to the scene and determined that the child was already dead.

The child had been in Sumner's care for the last 12 hours before she died. Deputies said a video shows that the girl appeared well when she was picked up.

A recent autopsy report revealed the child died from a traumatic brain injury that caused bleeding in the brain.

John C. Sumner

Clayton County Sheriff's Office

As a result of the autopsy findings, detectives took out a warrant for Sumner's arrest on Wednesday. An hour later, he was placed in jail.

"John C. Sumner learned tonight that you cannot get away with murder," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "At least not in Clayton County."

