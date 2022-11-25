Father and daughter killed in Thanksgiving murder-suicide, police say

Police said that the incident started as a domestic dispute in Henry County.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A father and daughter died on Thanksgiving Day in a murder-suicide shooting that started as a domestic dispute, according to police in Clayton County.

The department said that nearby Henry County asked them around 9:35 p.m. to conduct a welfare check regarding two children being kidnapped from a residence in their jurisdiction. Henry County told Clayton Police that the incident was due to a domestic dispute.

Officers with Jonesboro Police found the car associated with the person at a cul-de-sac in the 800 block of South Bay Court in Riverdale. They called Clayton Police to assist, and then authorities said the driver drove off. Officer followed on foot.

The man and drier, later identified as Lionel Edwards, hit a bush which caused the car to stop. That's when police reported hearing multiple shots being fired inside the vehicle. They rushed to the car, where they found a girl shot numerous times in the passenger seat.

"Officers attempted life-saving measure with no success. Unfortunately, the juvenile succumbed to her injuries," Clayton Police said.

Edwards suffered from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound" and was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Clayton County Police Department confined that the two were father and daughter.