Father kidnapped at gun point, forced to withdraw money in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a father at gunpoint in front of his teenage kids and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM is off the streets, thanks to DeKalb County Police.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers were sent to Meadow Lane, where they spoke to two teenagers who said their father was robbed at gunpoint while they were working on a house.

According to police, the suspects forced the father into their vehicle and drove him to an ATM to withdraw money. Afterward, they dropped the father off at an intersection and fled the scene. Police add that no one was harmed during the incident.

The next day, officers on patrol at Glenwood Avenue and I-285 located the vehicle involved in the robbery. From there, they said they followed the vehicle to Covington Highway and I-285, attempting to stop it at a gas station. However, the suspects fled on foot.

K-9 officers were then brought in, according to police, and after three and a half hours, one of the suspects was located in a shed. Police add that he was still wearing clothing used in the robbery from the day prior.

That man - 33-year-old Regis Jackson - was later charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and various other charges. He is currently being held in the DeKalb jail, according to police. The second suspect has been identified as Jackson's brother - Darius Jackson - who is wanted on similar charges.