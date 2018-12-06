ATLANTA - Surveillance video shows the moment shots were fired, hitting a man in the head while he was driving down Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

The shooting jump-started a chain reaction, causing the victim, Tobias Thomas to hit a pole. Another person was injured in the leg.

Family members say the father of six is in critical but stable condition. They have no doubt that he will make a full recovery.

Authorities and his family believe he was at the wrong place, at the wrong time.

“It does not appear the suspect was targeting the person in the pickup truck but the person in the truck was struck at least one time," said John Chaffee of APD.

"He is a strong individual, please believe he is very strong that's why I am not really doubting it," said Ayo Brickhouse, Thomas' friend.

Thomas is a music producer who has worked with artists like Big Boi and Rick Ross. Friends say his biggest achievement is his family. His sixth daughter is due to be born any day now.

His fiancé has not left his bedside and said Thomas is showing signs of improvement.

Officers believe the suspect left the scene into a black Toyota Avalon with Missouri Tag CN3-Z4M. Atlanta Police are asking for anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers.

Information on the case or suspect can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

