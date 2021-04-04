Woman calls 911, says son shot her ex-boyfriend in Atlanta

Officers detained the teen and located the victim with a gunshot wound.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a woman said her son shot her ex-boyfriend early Sunday morning.

At around 4 a.m., officers were called to Hollywood Road in the Riverside neighborhood of northwest Atlanta, to a report of a person shot. They said the mother called 911 to say her 18-year-old child, identified as Favion Blakeney, shot her ex-boyfriend at a different location.

Officers detained the teen and located the victim with a gunshot wound off Fairfield Place in northwest Atlanta, they said.

The victim is listed in critical condition, police said. Because of his injuries, the homicide unit was called out to investigate the shooting.

Police said Blakeney faces aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges.