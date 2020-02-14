CAYCE, S.C. — Investigators will give an update this morning on the latest in the case of Faye Swetlik, the South Carolina girl found dead after being missing for several days.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety has scheduled an 11:45 a.m. news conference. WLTX will have live coverage online and on-air.

Cayce Department of Public Safety Chief Byron Snellgrove announced Thursday that Swetlik had been found dead and that officers said the body of an adult male had also been recovered.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher later said the child was found in the neighborhood around 11 a.m. An autopsy will be performed on her on Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Authorities are treating Swetlik's death as a homicide, but no arrests have been made, according to Snellgrove. He also said there was no danger to the community.

Investigators say they are going through a large amount of evidence. Cayce DPS is still asking for information that can help the investigation. That tip line to give information is (803) 205-4444.

The previous investigation:

Swetlik was last seen around 3:44 p.m. Monday while playing in her front yard at Londonderry Lane in Cayce just off Highway 302 in the Churchill Heights neighborhood. Snellgrove said Tuesday that the little girl's mother was home at the time of the disappearance.

Investigators said Faye rode the bus home from school and got off near her home. During their investigation, officers released a video taken from a bus surveillance camera of the moment when the little girl got off the vehicle.

Faye Swetlik

Family photo

The search area was expanded out past the initial one-mile radius, stretching almost to Interstate 26.

More than 250 officers were part of the search, going door to door, speaking to neighbors and searching the family home. Snellgrove said he invited the FBI to join the search because of their expertise, and they could be seen taking part in the effort.

Cayce DPS Sgt. Evan Antley called the search the largest investigation he's ever been a part of, and involves his agency working hand in hand with the FBI and SLED. He added that they'd gathered a lot of video.

"We've gone to every door, talked to every homeowner, we're following up on every house that we have missed," Antley said.

People who don't live in the neighborhood were being held out, but all those restrictions have since been lifted.

Sgt. Antley said they had towed vehicles, but could not give any additional information about what was inside those cars. He also confirmed they'd looked in trash cans, trucks and did send investigators to a landfill off Edmund Highway, but said that's all part of being thorough.

Who was Faye?

Swetlik was a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School. Snellgrove talked Tuesday little bit about the kind of girl Swetlik was.

"Faye is a bubbly, energetic," he said at the time. "Faye's teacher loves her, Faye's SRO loves her, Faye's classmates love her. When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everybody loves Faye."

Snellgrove said the girl loved dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats, and playing outside.

Foutz and Collins said Faye liked to collect rocks, play outside and take selfies with her family and friends.

"She's fun, bubbly, loves to color, always has a smile on her face and the prettiest blue eyes you've ever seen," says the family friend. "A smile that would melt your heart."