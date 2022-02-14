Man accused of killing Starr's Mill High student has faced DUI charges before, records show

The Fayette County man had previously faced two different DUI charges before allegedly killing a 16-year-old.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Court records show a man accused of killing a teenager in Fayette County while allegedly driving drunk has been suspected of being behind the wheel intoxicated before. According to investigators, the suspect had already faced two other charges for driving under the influence before the 16-year-old's death.

Investigators said Robert Lee Stevenson was previously arrested for DUI in 2008 and then again in 2017. Following the recent alleged vehicular homicide, Stevenson is facing a slew of new charges.

Starr's Mill High School sophomore Russell Logan was walking home from a lacrosse game last week when a Pontiac Grand Prix struck and killed the teenager--who just turned 16 years old in September. According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the 60-year-old suspect was under the influence when he drove across the southbound lane of Brechin Drive and killed Logan along the sidewalk.

Russell later died in the hospital, officials said. Now Stevenson is facing charges for vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

A star on and off the field in his high school, Russell is remembered by a mourning community of many.

"I’ve known Russell for forever, and he’s one of the brightest kids you’ll meet in your life," friend and football teammate Carson Andrew told 11Alive. "He was always the life of the party, always made people smile everywhere he went. He was such a good kid, loved the Lord, did everything by the book, was a hard worker.”