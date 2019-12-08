FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Police are on the hunt for suspect after they said he fired a shot into another car in the parking lot of a Fayetteville grocery store.

Fayetteville Police said the alleged road rage incident happened in broad daylight around 2:30 Friday at the Kroger at 805 Glynn Street.

According to police, the the driver of the pictured gray mid-sized SUV or van fired the round into another car in the parking lot, though it's unclear what led up to gun being fired. Police said no one was hurt in the shooting.

They're now looking for the driver of that gray vehicle, who they describe as a medium to heavy-set white male who is partially bald with a goatee. Police said he may have driven off going south on Glynn Street.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or has information on the shooting or suspect, they're asked to contact Detective Montford at (770) 719-4226. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and could be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers.

