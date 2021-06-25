Reward doubled for information leading to arrest in pregnant Georgia mother killing

It's been over 19 months since a pregnant mother was killed and no arrests have been made..

FITZGERALD, Ga. — After over a year and a half since a pregnant woman was found dead in her home in Fitzgerald, Georgia, authorities are still looking for her killer.

The FBI is doubling the reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person who took the life of 24-year-old Kasara Brown.

In Oct. 2020, authorities announced that they were offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brown’s death, but after more than 19 months of investigation, no arrests have been made.

According to the FBI, Brown was found dead inside her home on Laura’s Lane on Sept. 15, 2019. An autopsy revealed she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown was the mother of a 4-year-old and was eight months pregnant when she was killed.

Investigators say they believe her murder was gang related and she may have been mistakenly killed or killed to send a message, according to a news release.

The release says authorities are increasing the reward and urging people with information in her shooting death to call FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000.