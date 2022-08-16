FBI releases Georgia's results from sex trafficking operation

'Operation Cross Country IV' lasted two weeks and investigators found 37 missing kids and 84 child victims.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Locally, the FBI said 28 victims were found during their operation; 9 of them were children who were sex trafficked. There were also 18 missing children found. The department said four suspects were taken into custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: The FBI plans to release the data on Georgia from their 2-week sex trafficking operation, where they found over 80 child victims. They are set to speak at 1 p.m. at their Atlanta field office.

The department released nationwide info from their search on Monday. The FBI located 84 victims of child sex exploitation and found 37 actively missing children during the nationwide sex trafficking initiative.

In addition to locating and identifying the underage victims, the FBI found 141 trafficked adults. The average age of the victims was 15.5 years old, and the youngest was 11 years old.

"Operation Cross Country" worked alongside 200 state, local and federal partners and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to conduct 391 operations in August. During their investigation, the Department of Justice said agents identified 85 suspects of child sex exploitation and human trafficking offenses.