ATLANTA — The FBI is now after an armed robber who they said has hit at least seven Family Dollar stores in the metro Atlanta area over the past month.

They, along with the DeKalb County Police Department, Brookhaven Police Department, College Park Police Department, Lithonia Police Department and Clarkston Police Department, are asking for the public's help identifying the serial robber.

The FBI believes the suspect is responsible for the following robberies that have happened at the following locations:

Jan. 9: 3460 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079

Jan. 16: 3201 Tucker Norcross Rd., Tucker, GA 30084

Jan. 21: 5404 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30035

Jan. 22: 3412 Clairmont Rd., Brookhaven, GA 30319

Jan. 23: 1616 Virginia Ave., Atlanta, GA 30337

Jan. 31: 6871 Main St., Lithonia, GA 30058

Feb. 2: 1125 N. Indian Creek Dr., Lithonia, GA 30021

The suspect is described as black male, 5’8” to 5’9” tall, around 150 pounds, and typically wears a dark-color hooded sweatshirt under a dark-color puffy jacket, dark pants and tan-color Timberland-style boots, they said.

The FBI says he is armed with a hand gun and orders employees to open the safe and takes the money inside.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

MORE HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Dobbins ARB on list of military installations that could be used for coronavirus quarantine

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history