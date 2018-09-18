ATLANTA – Police are looking for an armed robber who appears to be targeting dollar stores across metro Atlanta.

Within a 9-day period in July, the suspect robbed seven stores in Rockdale, Fulton, and Clayton Counties, according to the FBI. Officials said the suspect had a gun and demanded money from the cash register in all of the robberies.

Below are the robberies the FBI believes the suspect is responsible for:

  • July 20, 2018 around 9:40 AM: The suspect robbed the Family Dollar store in the 1800 block of Highway 138 in Conyers, GA
  • July 21, 2018 around 10:20 AM: The suspect robbed the Dollar General store in the 2770 block of Lakewood Ave. SW in Atlanta
  • July 23, 2018 around 3:40 PM: The suspect robbed the Family Dollar store located in the 670 block of Highway 138 in Riverdale, GA
  • July 24, 2018 around 8:30 PM: The suspect robbed the Family Dollar store located in the 1240 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Mableton, GA
  • July 26, 2018 around 8:20 AM: The suspect robbed the Dollar General store located in the 280 block of Highway 138 in Riverdale, GA
  • July 27, 2018 around 9 PM: The suspect robbed the Family Dollar store located in the 800 block of SR138 in Jonesboro, GA
  • July 28, 2018 around 8:20 PM: The suspect robbed the Family Dollar store located in the 7100 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro, GA

Officials determined the man drives a 2008-2014 silver Dodge Avenger and a 2008-2014 white Honda Accord.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

