ATLANTA — The FBI is asking for help from the public in identifying and locating an unknown man who may have what they have termed "critical information" about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Images of the man, only identified as "John Doe 41" at this point, are being distributed to the public across the nation by the FBI through its Endangered Child Alert Program website.

A video depicting "John Doe 41" with a child was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March 2018. The FBI says that as a result, they believe the video to have been produced around 2016 to 2018.

"John Doe 41" is described as an African American, likely between 18 and 20 years of age. He appears to be thin-framed with black hair.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov or to call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The public is reminded that no charges have been filed in this case and that the individual depicted is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

"John Doe 41" is being sought as part of the FBI's ongoing Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives. Both programs are strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify child victims depicted in child exploitation material. ECAP uses national and international media exposure of unknown adults -- referred to as John and Jane Does -- whose faces or other distinguishing features are visibly displayed in association with child pornography images.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man who impregnated 10-year-old says he doesn't deserve the 160 year sentence

Gainesville man faces 50 counts of child sexual exploitation

Hall County man arrested in child pornography investigation