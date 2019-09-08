ATLANTA — From the outside, it was a T-shirt store in a busy shopping center off Old National Highway. But on the inside, federal investigators say it was a front to sell illegal drugs and guns.

Kyle C. Sims, Herman A. Fields, and Peter Armour have all been indicted in federal court.

The six-month investigation began when investigators with the South Fulton Police Department were looking into a rash of shootings and homicides in the area.

According to a federal affidavit, obtained by 11Alive, investigators with the ATF determined many of the guns used in those shootings were purchased illegally from the shopping center.

"I never would have thought that would happen in this neighborhood," one shopper told 11Alive.

According to the indictment, an undercover informant, walked into the Lil Citi T-Shirt store at the shopping center in the 7400 block of Old National Highway and bought marijuana, cocaine, Xanax and guns from Sims and Fields.

Sims is currently in custody. Fields is a fugitive.

Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Armour was later arrested after the feds said he sold an assault rifle to the informant.

"Illegal possession and sales of firearms goes hand in hand with drug trafficking and violence," said U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak. "In this case, law enforcement quickly put an end to the defendants' illicit business."

"The defendants in this case showed no regard for the safety of the Riverdale community," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Arthur Peralta.

Three different businesses in the same shopping center were raided last week by investigators.

PREVIOUS: Multi-business raid in South Fulton uncovers weapons, drugs and money

MORE NEWS

After massive Mississippi poultry plant raids, could Georgia be next?

Wilcox State Prison inmate captured after south Georgia escape

Off-duty police officer saves choking child