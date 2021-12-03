City Council President, mayoral candidate Felicia Moore addresses rise in violent Atlanta crime

City leaders have been making plans - and promises - to address the jump in crime. 11Alive spoke with Felicia Moore on the situation and the search for solutions.

ATLANTA — There is a search for a solution to a dangerous trend - a story we've been tracking for months.

There is a significant rise in violent crime across Atlanta. The latest numbers show that for this year so far, murders are up 80%, aggravated assaults are up 47% and auto thefts, which includes carjackings, are up 47% from the same period last year.

Just this past weekend, when the NBA All-Star Game was in town, Atlanta Police officers issued 318 citations. Most were for traffic violations, but some involved illegal guns and drugs.

11Alive's Cheryl Preheim spoke with City Council President, and mayoral candidate, Felicia Moore about the spike and what she thought it could be attributed to. She pointed to the pandemic, last summer's protests over racial injustice, and turmoil within the Atlanta Police Department.

"From hearing from officers, and I talk to many ... they recognize and say those incidents were the beginning of the downward swing in morale, and that also contributed to us losing a lot of officers," Moore told 11Alive in the one-on-one interview.

Moore said some estimates she's received say that the department is down more than 400 officers.

As for solutions, Moore said the city needs to recruit more patrol officers - and name a permanent police chief.

11Alive has asked both the Atlanta Police Chief and the office of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms daily for comments on the situation, but neither have granted interview requests.