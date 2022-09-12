Woman found shot near busy Centerville intersection, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was found shot dead near a busy intersection in Centerville.
Gwinnett County police homicide detectives were called to Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. The intersection is just outside a Walmart Supercenter and near a Walgreens just outside of Snellville.
Police said she was found shot, but could not pinpoint her age or why she may have been in the area.
11Alive has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.