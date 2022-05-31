Two more teens arrested in killing of brothers in Dunwoody

In all, three teens have been arrested in the killings and charged with murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Two more arrests were announced on Thursday in the killing of two brothers in Dunwoody last weekend.

The Dunwoody Police Department said in a release that 17-year-old Fernando Osorio and an unnamed 16-year-old were arrested on Wednesday this week. That brings the total to three in the case.

Police identified the victims earlier this week as 19-year-old Luis Veronica and 17-year-old Brian Veronica of Stone Mountain.

A 17-year-old, Alexis Hernandez, was the first arrest in the case.

The Veronica brothers were killed in a shooting at the LaCota Apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Dunwoody Police said they originally received news about a person shot at the location on Sunday. Once they got to the scene, they discovered two teens sitting in a vehicle who had been shot and killed.

Osorio and the 16-year-old each face two counts of murder, as does Hernandez.

Police said this continues to be an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to email Detective Robert Barrett at robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov or call him at 678-382-6934.