Fiancé of Coweta County woman missing for nearly two months arrested

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Thursday the arrest stemmed from an incident prior to Tiffany Foster going missing.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The fiancé of a missing Coweta County woman was arrested Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced.

Tiffany Foster, a 35-year-old mother, has been missing since March 1 in Newnan. Her car was found with purse and cell phone inside on March 8.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Thursday they had arrested her fiancé and charged him with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The sheriff's office stipulated that the charges "stem from an incident which occurred before Tiffany Foster was reported missing."

They did not give any details into the incident.

A family member last month, in a plea for help from the public, said the situation "has devastated our family, as you can imagine."

"No child should have to worry about where their mother is and the condition that their mother is in," she said.