ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a large fight took place at the Lenox Square Mall Saturday afternoon, prompting rumors of a shooting.

The reports first came in on social media, claiming that there had been a shooting.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Atlanta Police said there was no shooting at the shopping center, only a large fight, and that all of the participants had fled.

They said that officers were actively trying to locate the suspects participating in the fight.

