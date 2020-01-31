WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — A fight over a parrot with a “potty mouth” led to a drug bust in Wheeler County earlier this month.

Wheeler County deputies say they responded to a home on Stucky Church Road on January 14, where neighbors Jody Cooper and Terry Wolf were fighting over a bird with a dirty vocabulary.

According to Oconee Drug Task Force Agent Steven Cady, Cooper sold the bird to Wolfe and had a written receipt.

But around Christmas, Cooper claims Wolf gave the bird back to him. Agent Cady says there is no documented proof of that.

Eventually, Cooper notified a Wheeler County deputy that there was meth inside his residence owned by Wolf. He insisted that the meth also belonged to her.

Agent Cady says this may have been Cooper’s attempt at “throwing Wolf under the bus.” That’s when deputies called in the Oconee Drug Task Force.

As the pair continued fighting over the pet, Agent Cady says the parrot let some inappropriate words fly from its beak.

“It was weird to hear it from a parrot,” said Cady.

When he arrived on scene, Agent Cady says Wolf was “under the influence” of a drug. Eventually investigators found more methamphetamine hidden in a cereal box, inside a shed, behind Wolf’s house.

Cooper and Wolf were arrested on drug charges along with two other people, Candice Cronan and Beverly Taylor, who were also caught with drugs and paraphernalia during the parrot fiasco.

