Bank robbery suspect slips threatening note, then slips away with cash in Pike County

Investigators hope someone will recognize the suspect despite his covered face and help them identify him.

CONCORD, Ga. — Authorities are on the lookout for a man they say robbed a Georgia bank and escaped on Friday afternoon.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office has released multiple photos of a man wearing a surgical mask and a red cap - both of which obstruct the view of his face - in hopes that any other defining features may help the public identify him.

The sheriff's office said that the robbery happened in Concord at the First Bank of Pike. Their preliminary investigation suggests that the suspect showed a note to the teller demanding money and suggesting that he had a weapon "and would use it."

The suspect then escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash. The security video shows a man who is a slim-to-medium build and may have a beard under his mask. In addition to the mask and hat, he was seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue or black pants with shoes that appear to be red or dark pink.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact a Pike County investigator at 770-567-8431.