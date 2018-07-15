GRIFFIN, Ga. -- On Saturday, the Spalding County Sheriff's Office SWAT team executed two separate search warrants tied to two separate drug busts about seven miles apart.

The first resulted in three arrests at a home in the 1300 block of Winona Avenue in Griffin.

Kuanell Dallas, Maurice Newton and Latoncha Starks were arrested and charged as follows:

Dallas was charged with one count each of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Newton was charged with one count each of felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Starks was charged with one count each of felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The second search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of Kathy Lane in Griffin and resulted in the arrest of Travis Fowler and Hanna Collins - also known as Hanna Fowler.

Fowler was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Collins was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Despite the use of SWAT teams out of concern for the possible presence of weapons, the search warrants were executed without incident.

