ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Five suspects were taken into custody after a wild two-car, five-suspect, three-county police chase ended in Alpharetta on Friday morning.

The pursuit began after a homeowner's surveillance video caught a group of alleged car thieves casing a Forsyth County neighborhood.

"What we’re seeing is a group of individuals who are criminals coming here with the express intent to commit crimes in Forsyth County," Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said. "They'll hit 20 to 30 cars in 10 or 15 minutes and then go to another subdivision."

The homeowner notified deputies, and Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said that eight patrol cars were there in 90 seconds.

Around 1:50 a.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office issued a lookout for two vehicles. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spotted the cars and chased them back to Forsyth County.

The chase ended with one car crashing and another car being stopped with a PIT maneuver by a Forsyth County Sheriff's vehicle on Georgia 400 at Holcomb Bridge Road.

Two suspects, 17-year-old Jabori Wise and 18-year-old Christopher Avery, were taken into custody.

Soon after that, three more suspects were taken into custody after they'd allegedly broken into an unoccupied apartment.

"They failed to come out by command and one of them was apprehended by a canine and suffered a small K-9 bite," Freeman said.

Two of those suspects were juveniles -- a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old. They were taken into custody to the Youth Detention Center.

The fifth suspect was identified as 18-year-old Rodney Bernard Ooten, from Atlanta.

According to police, Wise is facing numerous charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, traffic control device, speeding, driving without a valid driver's license and improper passing.

Avery's charges include theft by taking as well as two holds from other jurisdictions, according to the sheriff's office.

They are expected to appear before a judge on Saturday.

PHOTOS: 5 arrested after multi-county, 2-car chase

