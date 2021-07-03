Five now in custody after man beaten, shot to death in DeKalb

Investigators said the victim was beaten with vodka bottles and other items before being shot and left to die in his home.

ATLANTA — Investigators say a fifth suspect has been taken into custody following a brutal murder in February.

In a statement released on Friday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said that 55-year-old Craig Haynes was beaten with various items including vodka bottles in his own home on Bobolink Drive before being shot and left to die.

In the time since then, the sheriff's office fugitive unit has worked with the U.S. Marshals as well as police in DeKalb and Brookhaven to apprehend the suspects in the case. The arrests took place throughout DeKalb County and were without incident.

The sheriff's office has since identified the suspects as 28-year-old Ashley Dejuan Fraley, 29-year-old Devin Kinyatta Fraley, 35-year-old Brandon Lewis Cox, and 56-year-old John Glenn Coleman, all of Decatur. Opelika, Alabama resident 20-year-old Kevin Mark Scott was also arrested.