5 Florida man arrested in Carrollton after string of burglaries at AT&T stores

All five suspects are in custody at Carroll County Jail facing second degree burglary, criminal damage to property and other charges.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Five Florida men are now in custody at Carroll County Jail after police found evidence they may be responsible for a string of burglaries at AT&T stores across the southeastern United States.

Carrollton Police officers responded to an overnight burglary call at an AT&T store on Columbia Drive on May 17.

Officers found the front gate damaged, evidence of forced entry and three vehicles and a trailer that appeared to be entered during the incident.

According to the police department, the estimated loss and damage amounted to more $20,000.

FLOCK surveillance camera as well as video footage from the area helped officers identify the suspect vehicle involved, allowing them to issue an alert shortly after. The vehicle was later located in Alpharetta.

Officers identified the groups' connection to the Carrollton burglary after they were arrested on unrelated charges.