Five people shot at LaGrange strip club include security, DJ and patron

Five people were shot during a fight at Commotions Club in LaGrange early Sunday morning.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A fight inside the Commotions Club ended with five people shot and the club evacuated.

It happened at the club on New Franklin Road just before 1 A.M. on Sunday. Police say it started when 53-year-old Alabama resident, Johnny Perkins, got into a fight with security inside the club.

When Perkins was escorted out of the building, he started shooting at club security, according to police. Security returned fire, hitting Johnny Perkins and his brother, Steven.

During the shooting, Johnny's wife, Kristi Perkins, allegedly attacked the club manager, 36-year-old Lynette Denault. Police say Kristi hit and tried to bite Denault before allegedly pulling her own gun and firing.

Police say Johnny Perkins shot 41-year-old security officer Tim Childs, a bar patron Charles Powell, and club DJ Daniel Skipworth,41.

Childs was treated and released at the scene, while Powell and Skipworth were taken to area hospitals. No word yet on their condition.

The Criminal Investigations Section has taken over the case after scene assistance from the Troup County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol.

LaGrange Police say Kristi was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Johnny was transported to a hospital to treat his injuries, but police have a warrant to arrest him for four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.