ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near the Five Points MARTA station.

A suspect is in custody, police told 11Alive News. They said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. However, police have not yet publicly identified either person or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

