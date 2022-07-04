1 dead, 1 arrested following shooting near Five Points MARTA station, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — An argument broke out near the MARTA station in Five Points, leading to a deadly shooting Thursday, according to the MARTA Police Department.

The altercation occurred on the walkway leading from the Plaza to Peachtree Street near the station.

The victim was found shot and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A suspect was taken into custody, MARTA Police said.

"The cause of the altercation and relationship between the suspect and the victim are unknown at this time," a spokesperson for MARTA Police said.