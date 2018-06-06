ACWORTH, Ga. — Five Cobb County teens have been arrested and charged for an armed robbery outside of a shopping center.

Police say a 17-year-old victim went to meet up with the suspects to buy drugs at the intersection of Loring Road and Cobb Parkway around 8 p.m. Friday.

According to the victim, they drove in a blue Chevrolet Suburban to a nearby parking lot where the suspects pointed a gun at her and forced her out of a vehicle. The suspects took cash as well as a gift card from the victim.

Officers soon located the vehicle and were able to identify five suspects.

Police arrested Madison Caraballo, 17; Keion Turner, 17; Joshua Chatmon, 19; Edward Moreno, 17; and another 16-year-old and charged them with armed robbery. Turner was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police believe these teens could be linked to other crimes in the area.

Anyone with any further information is asked to call the Acworth Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770-974-1232.

