Fight leads to gunfire, leaving 1 dead, another injured at SE Atlanta gas station, police say

It happened at a Chevron off Flat Shoals Road in southeast Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a verbal dispute Sunday inside a southeast Atlanta gas station led to a physical altercation and then a shooting between two groups.

A spokesperson for the department, Cpt. Jason Smith, said officers received the call at 3:19 a.m. to a Chevron located at 1981 Flat Shoals Road for a dispute with weapons.

He said officers located one man who was shot on the scene. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Another man, who they located just up the street after a vehicle accident, suffered at least one gunshot wound, was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Police are searching for other people that may have been there at the time of the incident and possibly if they were involved.

Officers are investigating the circumstances around the shooting and said they don't know how many rounds were fired.

The two shooting victims are adult males, but police have not released their names.

Smith said the department is seeing these types of arguments escalating to gunfire more often.

"Lives are being lost because of it," he said.