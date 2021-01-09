Teen walking on busy DeKalb County road struck and killed, driver leaves

The 15-year-old was walking along Flat Shoals Parkway.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager walking along a busy road in DeKalb County was struck and killed early Wednesday morning, police say.

DeKalb County Police officers responded to the crash that killed a 15-year-old boy on Flat Shoals Parkway near Wellington Court in Decatur at around 2 a.m.

Investigators believe the boy was walking near the entrance of Orchard Walk Apartments when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene, police said. They believe the vehicle involved should have damage to the front passenger side.