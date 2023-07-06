2 men shot multiple times, rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, DeKalb Police say

Police said the two men were taken to nearby hospitals.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers are investigating a shooting along a busy DeKalb County road Thursday afternoon that left two men critically hurt.

DeKalb County Police Department officers said the call came in just after 2 p.m. Police arrived at an area along Flat Shoals Road SE and found two men believe to be in their 20s who had been shot several times, according to authorities.

The two men were rushed to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said.

DeKalb Police said detectives have been sent to the scene to learn more. Photos from the scene show a heavy police presence.

Authorities have not shared any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.