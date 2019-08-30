MACON, Ga. — A Florida man is headed to federal prison for nearly two years after his guilty plea in court in Macon on Thursday, Aug. 29, according to the US Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Carlos Mendez, 45, of Orlando, was sentenced by US District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after Mendez pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal penal system.

According to a release from US Attorney Charles Peeler, Mendez was pulled over by Dooly County Sheriff's deputies on Interstate 75 in Dooly County, Ga., on January 19, 2017, for a traffic violation.

Mendez didn't immediately pull over, but instead, abruptly exited the freeway. When he finally stopped, he "acted nervously," Peeler's release said, giving conflicting information to the deputy.

During a search of his vehicle, two hidden compartments were found, containing a total of 2,593.9 grams of 99 percent pure d-methamphetamine hydrochloride.

“The methamphetamine trade is a dangerous business for all involved, and drug traffickers will face prison time in Middle Georgia,” Peeler said. "Our county deputies and state troopers face an especially difficult job keeping our roads safe. I want to thank the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office for their continued hard work protecting our citizens.”

“It is a priority for my office to take drugs off our highways, as most of our crimes are drug-related in some way," said Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy. "Once you take drugs off the roads, you cut down on crime."

Along with the Dooly County Sheriff's Office, this case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

MORE HEADLINES |

2 men who lied about being veterans ordered to write names of Americans killed in combat

2 adults, children seen leaving Gwinnett hotel room where man was found dead

Simone Biles’ brother charged in Ohio triple homicide

Youths charged with 24 counts each in one morning of Carroll County car break-ins