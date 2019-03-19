DUNEDIN, Fla. — A Pinellas County woman walked behind the counter, yelling, screaming and punching after employees caught her shoplifting from a beauty supply store, according to law enforcement.

It happened late Monday morning at Silky Beauty Supply in Dunedin, where investigators say she tried to take less than $10 worth of merchandise.

An arrest affidavit says Tami Lynn Bonefield, 45, grabbed and punched one employee, then kicked another one after she was confronted.

Authorities say she denied stealing anything, but the items were found with her and returned to the store.

Bonefield was transported to jail in a van with a boy who was less than 16 years old. The child was separated from her by a metal partition. The arrest affidavit claims she made sexual comments to him and exposed her breasts and genitals. While her pants were pulled down, she masturbated and asked if he was aroused, according to the affidavit.

Bonefield was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition for the van incident, along with battery and petit theft for the events that led up to it.

Last month, Bonefield was accused of identifying herself to law enforcement as "Blacksheep Trouble Squarepants." At the time, she was charged with providing a false name or identity.

