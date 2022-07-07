Police searching for suspect in Floyd County campground shooting

Officers released an image of the suspect's car.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Floyd County are looking for a man who they believe shot three people at a campground.

Officers released an image of a car they said was speeding through the Lock and Dam Park on Sunday in Rome, Ga.

Witnesses said the suspected shooter and a woman he met there were both speeding through the campground, almost hitting children who were playing.

The kids' parents confronted the suspect about his driving, according to police, and that's when he started shooting.

All three victims are expected to be okay.