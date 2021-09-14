Wanted | Man accused of abusing 28 dogs, puppies

All the animals had to be put down due to illness.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say is wanted on 28 counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

Timothy Reynolds is accused of "maliciously causing prolonged physical harm and negligent care" to 28 dogs and puppies, the sheriff's office said on social media.

"Unfortunately by the time our department got involved all of the animals were infected with distemper and had to be humanely put down."

