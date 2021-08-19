What we know about Ray Roseberry, the Washington DC bomb threat suspect

Floyd Ray Roseberry is a 49-year-old man from Cleveland County, North Carolina. Police said he threatened to have explosives outside the Library of Congress.

WASHINGTON — Authorities in Washington, D.C. have identified the man claiming to have an explosive outside the Library of Congress as Floyd Ray Roseberry.

Roseberry, 49, is from Grover, North Carolina, which is located in Cleveland County. U.S. Capitol police said Roseberry was inside a pickup truck parked outside the Library of Congress claiming to have explosives with a detonator in his hand. Roseberry surrendered to police shortly after 2 p.m. and he was taken into custody without further incident. Multiple charges are pending against Roseberry.

Investigators said Roseberry had a propane tank in his truck but said they aren't sure if there are any explosive devices in the vehicle.

Roseberry posted multiple videos to a now-removed Facebook page Thursday, demanding to speak with President Joe Biden. Officials have not determined Roseberry's motive at this time. During a lengthy Facebook live video, Roseberry said, "the revolution is on" and that he'd "die for this land."

WCNC Charlotte confirmed that Roseberry is a registered Republican voter since 2016.

Investigators said Roseberry's criminal history was "nothing that serious." In the late 1980s, Roseberry was charged with larceny over $200 and driving without a license. He was given probation for those offenses.

U.S. Capitol Police said Roseberry's mother recently passed away. Members of Roseberry's family told police he was dealing with "other issues."

WCNC Charlotte is searching public records for more information about Floyd Ray Roseberry. As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.