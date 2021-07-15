Crime has spiked over last few years at DeKalb grocery store where teen was killed, police say

Dekalb County Police say they have responded to nine shootings at the grocery store since 2019.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's been on week since a DeKalb County teen was killed outside of a Food Mart grocery store.

DeKalb County Police said that while they continue to investigate the shooting that took the life of 19-year-old Jakare McKellar, they're admitting that crime has spiked at the grocery store over the last few years.

The department said since 2019, they have responded to nine different shootings at the Food Mart on Flat Shoals Parkway. Just last month, the department responded to a shooting of a cashier at the Big Bear Grocery store just down the street from the Food Mart.

According to police, there were no shootings in 2018 at the grocery store. In 2019, there was one shooting but not deaths. In 2020, there were two shootings and one death. So far this year, police have responded to six shootings where two people have died.

According to McKellar's grandmother, he was killed after someone drove by the Food Mart and started shooting.

One week later, the teen's grandmother said things are still very raw for her and her family.

“Today is just as hard as it was last week when all of this occurred. My family is distraught," said Johnnie Jones.

"I never thought I would be going into a funeral home or a cemetery to plan for Jakare's funeral," she said.